Badminton World Championships 2017 Live Streaming Day 6: How and Where to Watch PV Sindhu & Saina Nehwal Semifinal Matches

PV Sindhu & Saina Nehwal will be in action in their respective semifinal matches

New Delhi: The World Badminton Championships is in its business end. On day six of the tournament all eyes will be on shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal as far as India is concerned. The female shuttlers remain the only Indians in the tournament after Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out following his quarterfinal defeat to world No. 1 Son Wan Ho.

Duration

It is the sixth and penultimate day of the BWF World Championships. The tournament which started on August 21 in Glasgow, Scotland will conclude on 27 August.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The World Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. It will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Day 6 Preview

Saina and Sindhu have assured India of at least two bronze medals after the duo won their respective quarterfinal matches. While Saina defeated Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 in a closely fought contest Sindhu registered a comprehensive 21-14, 21-9 win over Sun Yu of China.

Saina, who won silver medal last year, will face seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara from Japan. The match is expected to start around 5 PM IST. On the other hand, Sindhu will face Chen Yufei of Chinese in her semis match and it will start late night around 12:30 AM IST.

If both Saina and Sindhu win their respective semis we will witness all-India final with assured gold and silver medal coming India’s way.