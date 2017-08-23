Badminton World Championships 2017 Live Streaming Day 3: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth in Action

PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and Ajay Jayaram were off to a winning start on Day 2 of the 2017 BWF World Championships as India remains unbeaten in singles. However, in the doubles matches, India had some different set of results. India’s mixed doubles pair Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy progressed to next round after they beat Yogendran Khrishnan and Prajakta Sawant, the Malaysian-Indo pair, 21-12, 21-19. It was sadly closure for the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K Maneesha who lost to Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen 20-22, 18-21.

Duration

The Championships will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from 21 to 27 August.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The World Badminton Championships will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. It will be streamed online on Hotstar.

On Day 3, Kidambi Srikanth begins his singles campaign agianst Lucas Corvee. Saina Nehwal takes on Switzerland’s Sabrina Jaquet. Sameer Verma will be pitted against Rajiv Ouseph which will be followed by the match between Rituparna Das and Kirty Gilmour.

Ashwini Ponappa/Reddy N Sikki take on the duo of Kamilla Rytter/Chritinna Pederson.

Tanvi Lad will play Sung Ji Hyun and Sai Praneeth will be up against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Day 3.

The day will end with the battle between Ajay Jayaram and Mark Caljouw.