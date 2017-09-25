Badminton Star PV Sindhu Nominated for Padma Bhushan by Sports Ministry

Sindhu is already the recipient of Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, which she received in 2015.

New Delhi: Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu has been recommended for Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, by the Sports Ministry headed by Olympics medal-winning shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Last year Sindhu became the first Indian woman to bag an individual Olympic silver medal when she finished runners-up in women’s singles against Carolina Marin of Spain at the Rio Olympics.

Sindhu has been in great form this year a well, winning the India Open Superseries, and the Korea Open recently, after which she regained her career-best world ranking of No. 2.

She also finished with a silver medal at BWF World Championships last month. Before that, she had won bronze medals at the 2013 and 2014 World Championships, besides bronze at the 2014 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old from Hyderabad is already the recipient of Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, which she received in 2015.