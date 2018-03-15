Badminton: Sindhu in third round of All England Open

Birmingham, March 15 (IANS) India shuttler P.V Sindhu edged past Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand in the second round to advance in the All England Open here on Thursday.

In a marathon match, the fourth seed shuttler took more than a hour to beat Jindapol 21-13, 13-21, 21-18.

After winning the first game easily, Sindhu found it difficult in the second game as she surrendered the game without giving much fight.

In the decider game, it was neck and neck till the end but at 18-18 Sindhu took three straight points to wrap up the issue.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and H.S Prannoy will face their respective opponents.

