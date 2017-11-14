Badminton: Rankireddy-Ponnappa qualify for China Open

Fuzhou (China), Nov 14 (IANS) India's mixed doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen of Denmark in the qualification round of the China Open World Superseries Premier here on Tuesday.

In an intense battle that lasted one hour and four minutes, the Indian pair edged past the Danes 21-16, 19-21, 22-20 to qualify for the prestigious meet.

Both sets of players played brilliantly in all three games. But in the end, the Indians clinched the issue.

They will now take on Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark on Wednesday.

