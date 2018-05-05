Badminton association hands cash awards to CWG medallists

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday handed out cash rewards to the medallists of the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia last month.

While Saina Nehwal was presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh for the individual women's singles gold medal, P.V. Sindhu -- who lost to her in the final -- was given Rs 10 lakh.

The bronze medal-winning women's doubles specialists Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy were handed cheques of Rs 3.75 lakh each.

The men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got Rs 7.5 lakh each.

The mixed team gold medal-winning squad was rewarded with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh.

--IANS

