'Badhaai Ho' off to a good start!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' has minted Rs. 7.29 cr on its opening day. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the first day collection of the film. He stated that the flick has taken a flying start at the Box Office and is expected to earn more over the weekend. "#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu Rs. 7.29 cr. India biz." 'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy, about the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant. 'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra plays Ayushmann's love interest in the film which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha. The comedy is helmed by 'Tevar' director, Amit Sharma. tweeted Adarsh.