'Badhaai Ho' enters Rs 100Cr club

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' is doing wonder at the box office as it has finally crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India on its 17th day. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to twitter and make an announcement, writing, BadhaaiHo remains UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE even in Week 3... Crosses ??? cr on Day 17... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ? 100.10 cr. India biz. The film had received positive reviews from of both the audiences and critics. It had released on October 18, giving its fans the perfect Dussehra gift. The film has been directed by 'Tevar' director Amit Sharma.