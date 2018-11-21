'Badhaai Ho' crosses Rs 200 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' is doing wonders at the box office as it has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing, " It's a DOUBLE CENTURY... #BadhaaiHo crosses ? 200 cr worldwide [GrossBOC]... #India NettBOC: ? 126.60 cr #India GrossBOC: ? 158.25 cr #Overseas GrossBOC: ? 43.72 cr [till 19 Nov 2018] #Worldwide GrossBOC: ? 201.97 cr." The film, which has earned a whopping Rs 201.97 crore so far, minted Rs 7.29 crore on its opening day and Rs 100 crore on its 17th day, paving its way through to the Rs 200 crore club. The comedy movie managed to achieve this feat despite not being released in Madhya Pradesh due to a cinema strike in the state. 'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It portrays the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older-than-usual age. Sanya Malhotra of 'Dangal' fame plays Ayushmann's lady love in the movie, which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by 'Tevar' director Amit Sharma.