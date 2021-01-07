NCW Member's Shocker: Badaun Gangrape-Murder Victim Shouldn't Have Gone Out in Evening

A National Commission for Women (NCW) member, who met the family of the 50-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Badaun district on January 3, said the incident may not have happened had the woman not ventured out alone in the evening.

NCW member Chandramukhi Devi was part of the two-member team sent by the panel to meet the victim's family. The team also visited the crime site.

Devi said, "A woman should not go out at odd hours under the influence of somebody. "A woman should not go out at odd hours under the influence of somebody. I think if she had not gone out in the evening, or had some family member along with her, this could have been prevented".

Devi also said that she was not satisfied with the role of the police in the incident. "If the police would have shown swiftness in the matter, perhaps they could have saved the victim," she said after her visit.

On Wednesday, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, seeking immediate intervention in the matter. The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police.

Before paying a visit to the victim's family, the NCW team also had a meeting with the SSP of the area and went through the details of the incident.

Even as the NCW team was at the house of the victim, the wife and daughter of one of the accused in the crime tried to meet the visiting delegation.

The wife and daughter of the accused, Jashpal, demanded justice for themselves and claimed that he was innocent.

"My husband got a call that there is a patient and went to do his job. He came to know about the case later," said Jaspal's wife, claiming that he is being framed.

According to police, the 50-year-old woman, who was an Anganwadi worker, was gang-raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Badaun district when she had gone to a temple on Sunday evening. The post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed rape, injury in her private parts, and fracture in her legs.

Story continues

An FIR was registered against three accused, including a priest, at the Ughaiti police station under Sections 376 (d) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two of the accused persons have been arrested while the priest is still absconding.

The police station in-charge was also suspended for negligence of duty as the family members of the deceased had alleged police apathy in the delay caused in filing the FIR in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to take strongest legal action against the accused and instructed the ADG (Zone), Bareilly, to submit a report. He also instructed the UP Special Task Force to assist in the investigation.

The Badaun district magistrate has said the administration would try to charge the accused under stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

(With inputs from IANS)