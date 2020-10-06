‘Bad Boy Billionaires’: Rise & Fall of India’s Notorious Tycoons

The docu-series Bad Boy Billionaires: India quietly dropped on Netflix on Monday, 5 October, after a court in Bihar’s Araria district on Saturday (3 October) vacated the stay it had imposed on its September release. The three-episode long series features the stories of India's infamous business tycoons - Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy. Their lavish lifestyles, their alleged crimes and the narratives they spun - Bad Boy Billionaires brings it all together in crisp hour-long episodes that delve into the larger-than-life personalities of these 'boys' and then shatters the image with hard-hitting truths.

View photos Poster of 'Bad Boy Billionaires' More

Vijay Mallya - 'The King of Good Times'

View photos Vijay Mallya. More

The episode on 'beer baron and airline owner' Vijay Mallya, who is currently in the UK fighting against his extradition to India, puts Mallya's endless chase for glitz and glamour at the centre of his journey. Through his former employees, close friends, and experts, we are made to understand his personal desire for literally living life king size and how he suitably manufactured that into a risky brand. In a newly-transformed and aspirational India, Mallya's Kingfisher beer catapulted him into the big league, but the man wasn't meant to tread wisely. His optimism and eventual recklessness with Kingfisher Airlines is what ruined things.

"“The only difference between a petty criminal and Vijay Mallya is that he wears a suit and throws lavish parties.”" - Bad Boy Billionnaires: India

Safe to say that none of this is new information. However, what the docu-series does is put a face to those actually affected by the collapse of the Kingfisher empire. One of Kingfisher Airlines' former employees reveals that during the worst phase of the airlines, the crew would sometimes run out of meals for the passengers and serve them their own crew meals instead.

View photos Vijay Mallya's son, Sid Mallya. More

Story continues