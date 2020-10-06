'Bad Boy Billionaires' is Out on Netflix, Here's More about Controversial Series about India's Rich Men

Investigative 'docuseries' Bad Boy Billionaires has been released on OTT platform Netflix after having its shares of controversies. The show is an investigative series on the rise and fall of India’s most infamous business tycoons like Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya who are accused in several money laundering cases.

The episodes available on Netflix feature Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya. The three episodes ready to stream are titled "The King Of Good Times" (episode on Mallya), "Diamonds Aren't Forever" (Nirav Modi), and "The World's Biggest Family" (Subrata Roy). The brief synopsis provided of the show by the website says: "This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up -- and ultimately brought down -- India's most infamous tycoons."

The film landed in controversy much before its release and cases were filed against it in at least two courts and was originally slated to stream from September 2.

Earlier, Bihar lower court had restrained the makers of the series from using Subrata Roy's name. The Netflix then filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the order. However, the apex court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea and granted the Netflix the liberty to approach the Patna High Court.

"Dismissed. We are sorry," the bench led by SA Bobde said. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Netflix, told the bench that several petitions pertaining to the web series are pending in various high courts and the apex court should transfer these matters to itself.

Mehul Choksi had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court terming the series a "prejudicial to the legal cases pending against him and also to his reputation and goodwill."

The series features Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Sahara group boss Subrata Roy.

Nirav is facing trial in nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. In March 2018, Modi applied for bankruptcy protection in Manhattan, New York. In June 2018, Modi was reported to be in the UK and has applied for political asylum in Britain.

Choksi is accused in nearly USD 2 billion PNB scam. On August 28, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea by Choksi to conduct pre-screening of Bad Boy Billionaires. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal appearing for Choksi argued on fundamental rights that Choksi is entitled to a fair trial and reputation and would suffer great injustice should the Series be allowed to stream with references to him and the legal cases pending against him. Choksi and Nirav are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Roy is an Indian businessman and the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar. Roy and two other directors were arrested for failure of the group's two companies -- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHICL) -- to comply with the apex court's August 31, 2012 order to return Rs 25,000 crore to their investors. Roy was sent to Tihar Jail by the apex court on March 4, 2014 and came out on parole after spending over two years in prison on May 6, 2016 to perform the last rites of his mother. He has been out of prison since then.

Mallya is another Indian fugitive businessman and is accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He is presently in the United Kingdom. Mallya was also found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for transferring USD 40 million to his children.