We are backing Ajinkya Rahane at top order: Virat Kohli

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli on Saturday addressed mediapersons ahead of first One Day International in five-match series against Australia. The skipper said the team is backing Ajinkya Rahane on the top of the order as he knows how to balance. Kohli added that Rahane knows his plans are clear and India is backing him at the top of the order. The first one-day international against Australia is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Chennai.