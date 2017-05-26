Right-back Valencia signs new contract with Man United

Manchester, May 26 (IANS) Manchester United on Friday announced that right-back Antonio Valencia has signed a contract which will keep him with the English football giants until June 2019, with the option to extend for a further year.

"Manchester United has been my life since 2009 and I am absolutely delighted to have signed a new contract. Wednesday evening provided the one trophy (Europa League) this club had never won and it was a true honour for me to captain the team for the final," the Colombian said in a statement posted on the club's website.

"I would like to thank the manager (Jose Mourinho) for the confidence he has given me this season and I am sure that we will be challenging on all fronts next season. I would also like to say a big thank you to my family, my team-mates and, of course, the fans, for their amazing support," the 31-year-old added.

Valencia, 31, has won two English Premier League (EPL) titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Europa League and three Community Shields.

