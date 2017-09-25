Back on track: Nepal rebuilds its passenger railway

It's been three years that the engines are silent and the coaches turned out to be a playground for the children, place to bask the cow dung and latrines for locals here. Shrubs spring up around a rusted train engine in southeast Nepal, with carriages propped up on bricks and tall grass growing over abandoned wheels in mute testimony to years of neglect suffered by an abandoned railway line. Nepal remains largely isolated from the global economy, dependent on aid and remittances. The railway which will have its track expanded to Bardibas of Mahottari district some 44.1 kilometers distance will be completed in much shorter time as it takes about 1 and half hour by bus. With the revival of the train it is expected to take less than an hour. It fell into disrepair after years of neglect and since 2014, the train has sat stationary, its rusting carcass now a playground for local children, while Janakpur's markets are empty. India is funding the reconstruction of the Janakpur line, rebuilding the tracks to carry broad-gauge trains that will allow it to connect to the rest of the subcontinent's expansive rail network.