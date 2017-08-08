Back to Tottenham goes Mourinho: Manchester United to make bid for defender

Apparently Daniel Levy telling "no way Jose" for one player isn't enough. Manchester United are ready to go back to Tottenham in a bid to sign another of their players – full-back Danny Rose.

While a left-back hasn't been seen as the priority by Jose Mourinho, it was clear that the manager wasn't too happy with his options in that position last season.

Luke Shaw has not quite been able to justify his big-money move from Southampton, while Daley Blind looks more comfortable as a centre-back or in central midfield than down the left. Matteo Darmian is more a right-back and is another player Mourinho is not too convinced by.

So, there is an opening there in the Manchester United squad, as long as Mourinho feels he can get an upgrade on the current options.

And Rose, after a few impressive seasons with Spurs, will certainly be that.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Manchester United, along with Inter Milan, are ready to try and tempt Tottenham into a sale, after Rose stepped up his recovery from a long-term injury.

Rose missed the second half of last season with a knee injury, but is on his way to a full return. The England international is expected to return to full training soon and could feature in the Premier League as early as the end of this month.

Seeing that recovery as a positive, Manchester United are ready to try and convince Tottenham into letting Rose go. While United failed in their bid to sign Eric Dier, with Mourinho eventually having to settle for Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, getting Rose might be a touch easier.

Mauricio Pochettino has a solid option in Ben Davies, and just like how Spurs sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City, owing to the fact that Kieran Trippier was capable of stepping up, United might be able to convince Daniel Levy to let go of Rose.

However, it will not come cheap – City had to pay a world record fee for a defender – and much will depend on if United are ready to agree to the transfer demands of Spurs, with the London club in a much better negotiating position, since Rose only signed a five-year contract last summer.

That contract, though, was only worth around £70,000 a week, and signing for Manchester United will certainly mean a pay-rise for Rose. So, agreeing a deal with the player and then trying to push through a move might be the best option for United, if they are, indeed, serious about signing the Tottenham left-back.

