Back In Time: Rajiv Gandhi Assassinated By LTTE Suicide Bomber In Tamil Nadu

Back in Time is ED’s newspaper-like column that reports an incident from the past as though it has happened just yesterday. It allows the reader to re-live it several years later, on the date it had occurred.

21st May 1991, Tamil Nadu:

Yet another tragedy befalls upon the country as its people lose their Former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, to the same fate as his mother, Indira Gandhi – a brutal assassination.

Rajiv Gandhi had been campaigning for the upcoming elections. He had just finished addressing a mass gathering at Visakhapatnam and his next stop was at the temple grounds at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi had been campaigning for the upcoming elections

He left for Sriperumbudur within two hours of having reached Madras from his previous location. On the way he stopped at few other rallies, each for an extremely short span of time.

Upon reaching the temple grounds at Sriperumbudur, he was greeted by a crowd of people on his way to the dais for his speech. He walked through the crowd comprising of his admirers, followers, and a number of school children. Many came ahead to greet and garland him while there were others who were there to seek his blessings.

Rajiv Gandhi amidst his crowd of admirers, as Dhanu (top-left box), approaches him

Amidst the crowd, a woman came forward – her hair adorned with jasmine flowers. The sub-inspector Anusuya who had been appointed to manage the crowd at the spot tried to push her away, but Gandhi objected and asked her to give everyone a chance.

She garlanded him and bent down to seek blessings from the Former Prime Minister. While doing so she detonated the RDX laden belt that she was wearing underneath her suit. The explosion killed an estimated 25 people who were within the immediate radius of the explosive, including Thenmozhi Rajaratnam aka Dhanu, the assassin.

A number of people including had died due to explosion during the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

Immediately after the assassination, Rajiv Gandhi’s mutilated body was flown back to New Delhi. There the body was handed over to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences for autopsy and reconstruction of the body.

The state funeral was broadcast live, both nationally and globally. Dignitaries from around 60 countries attended the funeral. His cremation was done by the river Yamuna, at a spot nearby to his brother, mother, and grandfather’s cremation grounds.

A reconstructed body of Rajiv Gandhi is given back to his family for the state funeral

A Complete Post-Mortem Of The Assassination

A civil war had been raging within Sri-Lanka since 1983 after decades of ethnic tension between the Sinhalese and the Tamils in the country. The Tamils were fighting for their right to establish a Tamil Eelam (independent state) within Sri Lanka.

The civil war continued in Sri-Lanka for a number of decades starting form 1983

