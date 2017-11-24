I would like to go back to Corinthians: Marquinhos

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 24 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) central defender Marquinhos has revealed a desire to return to his original football club Corinthians before ending his professional career.

"I spent 10 years there as a junior player and one year as a professional so I'm very grateful for everything Corinthians gave me," Marquinhos told Brazil's Globo Esporte on Thursday as reported by Xinhua news agency.

"I would like to go back in the future. They allowed me to get to where I am today."

The 23-year-old joined the Sao Paulo outfit as an eight-year-old before being signed by Roma in 2012.

His performances with the Giallorossi immediately caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain and he joined the French club after just one year in Italy.

He is now one of the first names on the team sheet of PSG coach Unai Emery and has also consolidated a place in Brazil's starting lineup.

Despite the time zone difference, Marquinhos said he watched Corinthians' 3-1 victory over Fluminense last week on television from his Paris home.

The result handed Fabio Carille's team the Serie A title with three matches to spare.

"I celebrated a lot. The match against Fluminense was really exciting. I was a part of the squad that won the title in 2011 so I know how special it is and how difficult it is to win the Brazilian Serie A title. I'm really happy for them," the defender said.

--IANS

tri/