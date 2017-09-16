Will be back better than before post injury layoff: Ibrahimovic

Manchester, Sep 16 (IANS) Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he will return from injury better than ever, insisting that if it was up to him to make his comeback he would make it "today".

"I feel good," Ibrahimovic told Inside United.

"I have trained every day since I had my knee operated on, there is no vacation."

Ibrahimovic netted 28 goals in all competitions last season, before picking up a major knee injury in April.

He signed a new contract this summer with United till the end of the season. He is not expected to recover fully before the new year.

"When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before, I am not coming back because I am the one I am, I am coming back to be a better version of the old one.

"I feel good and I feel my movements are there. If it was up to me I would like to play football today but it doesn't work like that.

"I need to have patience and that's the way we work. We are in no rush, when we are ready we will be ready. When I am playing again I don't want any excuses that I was injured, or 'he just came back, this is his first game'.

"No, I want to feel the same pressure I had before because everything happened. I am looking forward to that moment."

Ibrahimovic ended his first season at United winning the League Cup and the Europa League.

"I think we can achieve great things. We have to remember the second year of Jose Mourinho is always the best one," he said.

"This year will be very exciting and with these new players the team is stronger, and I expect us to do great things. I'm just waiting for the moment to get back to the team and to play with them and enjoy the moments," he added.

--IANS

dm/tri/bg