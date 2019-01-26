Bachendri Pal dedicates Padma Bhushan to her parents

Mountaineer Bachendri Pal, who has been chosen for Padma Bhushan award, dedicated India's third highest civilian award to her parents while thanking the Central government on Saturday. "I was really shocked. It was a surprise for me as well, and I want to thank Modi government. I have not ever applied for an award. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents," the 64-year-old said. The Central government announced the name of the Padma awardees 2019 on the eve of the 70th Republic Day on Friday. The legendary mountaineer was the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1984. Former cricketer and member of the World Cup-winning squad Gautam Gambhir, World Championship silver medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia and national football team captain Sunil Chhetri will get Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.