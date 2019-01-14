Bachchan siblings next up on 'Koffee With Karan'

Karan Johar is all set to host the Bachchan siblings - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda - in the upcoming episode of his popular talk show. The promo of 'Koffee With Karan' gives a sneak peak of the amazing camaraderie that the two share. From pulling each other's legs to revealing their secrets, the teaser proves that the star kids are just like any other brother-sister duo. In the clip, KJo asks the 'Manmarziyaan' star in the Rapid Fire round, who he fears the most - mother Jaya Bachchan or wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When the actor chooses Jaya Bachchan, his sister immediately responds that it is actually his wife who he is more scared of. "It is my Rapid Fire, be quiet!" retorts Abhishek. Further, when Karan asks Shweta what she tolerates about her brother, she quips, "His sense of humour!" The official Instagram handle of Star World India shared the promo with the caption, "The Bachchan siblings bring their A-Game to the Kouch. It's #KoffeeWithBachchans this week on #KoffeeWithKaran." The latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' saw B-Town's favourite brother duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter grace the couch.