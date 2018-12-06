Baby League to promote football amongst J and K children

Baby League, an innovative initiative for the promotion and development of football at school level is being held in Srinagar. Children aged between 4-13 years are participating in the league which is being hosted at a private institution at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. This league is an initiative of All India Football Federation (AIFF), supported by Jammu Kashmir Football Association. The motive of Baby League is to promote a level of comfort amongst youth of JandK with the sport of football. Grassroots level training will help groom talented players to excel and make their sports dreams come true. An estimated 198 children of different schools from in and around Sopore are participating in this unique football tournament. The league boasts of being free of any bias as it is open to both girls and boys in the age bracket set.