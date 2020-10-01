Babri Verdict: Is Rule Of Law At The ‘Mercy Of Those In Power’?

Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December 1992. It was not a general criminal incident. The Supreme Court said that ‘a five-hundred-year-old structure which was defenceless and whose safety was a sacred trust in the hands of the State Government was demolished’. This had the effect of shaking faith in the rule of law and the constitutional process in our country. It is apparent from a reading of the chargesheet that it was planned for months by organised mobs under the leadership of known political masters, who later rose to very high offices in government and politics.

Cases/FIRs Filed – And How The Path For a ‘Combined Trial’ Was Paved

FIR 197 was registered on 6 December 1992 against lakhs of kar sevaks, alleging offences of

dacoity

robbery

voluntarily causing grievous hurt by act

endangering life or personal safety of others

injuring and defiling place of worship with intention to insult the religion of any class trespassing burial places

promoting enmity between different groups

The same day, almost at the same time, another FIR – FIR No 198 – was registered against eight persons including LK Advani, Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara and Vishnu Dalmiya, under various other sections of IPC.

Apart from these two FIRs, about 47 more FIRs were lodged for committing cognisable offences and non-cognisable offences. Finally, FIR No 197 was handed over to the CBI on 13 December 1992.

FIR No 198 remained with the CBI/CID, but later, on 26 August 1993, this investigation, along with 47 other FIRs, were also handed over to the CBI. Accordingly, all 49 cases were entrusted to the CBI.

The CBI prepared a combined chargesheet on 4 October 1993, and a supplementary chargesheet on 10 January 1996.

On 9 September 1993, the state government issued a notification creating a special court in Lucknow for the trial of ‘all cases’ – but the schedule of cases in the notification mentioned ONLY FIR No 197.

This error (might have been a deliberate action of the state government) proved to be a godsend gain to complicate the issue of the trial at the hands of the accused for years.

The trial court kept travelling from Lalitpur to Raebareli to Lucknow. Finally, the Supreme Court resolved it in 2017, to pave the way for a combined trial before one court in Lucknow, to enable the conclusion of the trial – and now we have the final judgment.

What The Chargesheet Said

Originally, 49 accused were chargesheeted. In the last 28 years time, 17 accused died and 32 survived. 351 witnesses were proposed in the cases before this court.

The chargesheet states that ‘in order to ensure possibility of successful achievement of the objective of the conspiracy for demolition of disputed structure a well programmed practice session of kar sevaks were organised for rehearsing demolition of disputed structure’ – and its operational control was in fact supervised and convened by Ramesh Pratap Singh.

On 5 December, Vinay Katiyar had publicly stated that ‘kar seva’ won’t mean ‘bhajan’ and ‘kirtan’. At the same time the Government of UP positively assured to protect the structure.

Based on evidence, the chargesheet stated that the stage was set for 6 December 1992, in accordance with the ‘scheme of criminal conspiracy’.

It also stated that Shri LK Advani – in close proximity of the disputed structure, shortly before the actual demolition of the disputed site amongst other facts duly projected by him – had also emphasised that 6 December was the last day of the kar seva, and the kar sevaks shall do the last seva on that day.

How The Babri Masjid Demolition Was ‘Incited’

The chargesheet also records that LK Advani advised another co-accused Kalyan Singh, the then Chief Minister of UP, not to resign till the demolition of the disputed structure was complete. In order to aid and abet criminal conspiracy, inadequate force was deployed at the disputed site and non-deployment of sufficient force was strategic and deliberate, which helped to abate the offence. The same Mr Kalyan Singh refused granting permission to use force to stop the foreseeable demolition saying it will lead to violence in the entire state of UP and the country itself.

The demolition went on for five hours. Media persons were attacked, and injured and their cameras, notebooks etc were snatched.

Sadhvi Rithambara and Uma Bharti provoked the accused kar sevaks to demolish, and made an appeal through the public address system saying, ‘Ek dhakka aur do, Babri Masjid tod do’ (Give one more blow; demolish Babri Masjid). Uma Bharti shouted ‘Masjid girao, mandir banao’.

