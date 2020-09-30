Verdict In 28-Year-Old Babri Masjid Demolition Case Shortly

File photo taken on December 6, 1992 shows kar sevaks shouting and waving banners as they stand on the top of a stone wall and celebrate the destruction of the 16th Century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday is due to shortly pronounce its verdict in the 28-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case.

Accused LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das are not present in court, while Sadhvi Rithambhara, Vinay Katiyar, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey and 23 others are.

Three of the accused are sitting BJP MPs Lallu Singh of Faizabad, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh of Kaiserganj, and Sakshi Maharaj of Unnao.

Champat Rai is the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple.

The Supreme Court’s verdict last year termed the demolition of the mosque as an “egregious violation of the rule of law” during its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute. The court allotted the disputed site in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple. An alternative five-acre site was marked in the city for building a mosque.

The accused in the Babri demolition case faced charges of conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, making assertions “prejudicial to national integration and injuring or defiling a place of worship”, indulging in “deliberate and malicious” acts intended to outrage religious feelings, uttering statements leading to public mischief, rioting and unlawful assembly.

The CBI argued that the accused conspired and instigated ‘kar sevaks’ to demolish the 16th century mosque. But the accused pleaded innocence maintaining that there is no evidence to prove their guilt and claimed they were implicated by the then Congress government at the Centre as a political vendetta.

