Babri Demolition Case: CBI Court Verdict Today, Advani, Joshi Won't Be In Court

A special court in Lucknow will deliver the judgment on Wednesday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which several BJP veterans are among the accused.

The accused include former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former Union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple, is also among those accused.

CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to be present in the court on the day of the judgment.

Bharti and Singh are in hospital being treated for the coronavirus, while Advani and Joshi have reportedly sought an exemption from appearance in court, NDTV reported.

Bharti had in 2017 told Aaj Tak, “I am happy to be an accused in the Ayodhya movement case. Being an accused in Ayodhya movement is not a taint. I consider this as a chandan tilak on forehead.”

Singh, during whose tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was demolished, was put on trial in September last year after his tenure as governor (of Rajasthan) came to an end.

View photos L.K. Advani, BJP leaders Uma Bharati, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi seen at a public rally in Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, July 28, 2005. More

Centre’s security alert

The Centre alerted all states to strengthen security arrangements in communally hyper-sensitive and sensitive districts to prevent, saying the judgment could have an impact on the law and order situation.

According to The Hindu, the government’s alert said Muslim organisations, unhappy with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya title suit case, may resort to protests if the verdict was not what they were hoping for.

The government alert also claimed some radical groups were looking for an opportunity to revive the anti-CAA protests.

Related...

Continue reading on HuffPost