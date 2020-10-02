Babri Demolition Case: Why Did the CBI Court Acquit All Accused?

Why did special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case?

We’ve heard the crux of the verdict as declared by the judge when announcing the verdict on 30 September – that the CBI failed to provide any conclusive evidence that there was a conspiracy, or that the destruction of the mosque was premeditated.

Now here are some more details from the 2,300-page verdict of the court in Hindi, which brought to an end the 28-year saga that saw senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh all face charges.

A BOTCHED INVESTIGATION – FROM THE START?

While a lack of conclusive evidence may have been behind the court’s acquittal of the accused, there was no shortage of evidence itself. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 351 witnesses in the court, and had over 7,000 pages of documents, along with TV footage, photos and audio recordings of what happened.

And yet, because of numerous lapses, the judge had to discard much of the evidence. The lapses did not, however, just rest with the CBI. The investigation and case were originally within the purview of the UP Police and the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The quality of their investigation can perhaps be summed up by the testimony of Prosecution Witness (PW) 283, Bhavanand Kharakwal, one of the senior police officers assigned to the case till the CBI took over in 1993. In a shocking admission when he was on the stand, he said that “We conducted the investigation according to our own procedure, not in accordance with the CrPC.”

The CrPC is the Code of Criminal Procedure that has to be followed for every investigation by the police. If it is not followed, pretty much any evidence collected by the investigation will be rendered inadmissible or unproven – which is exactly what was to happen in this case.

THE CONSPIRACY THAT WASN’T

It was the CBI’s case that, starting from 1990 when the first attempt to destroy the Babri Masjid was foiled, the accused entered into a conspiracy to bring down the mosque. To prove this charge of conspiracy – which was part of the case thanks to a bitter struggle in the courts all the way up to the Supreme Court – the CBI had to prove there was a meeting of minds between the accused to achieve this illegal objective.

The CBI sought to do so with a variety of evidence: Newspaper reports, magazine articles, video cassettes of speeches, printouts of speeches that had been recorded on tape recorders, photographs, and witness statements.

According to the judge, however, none of this evidence was presented in a way where it could serve as proof under the Evidence Act. According to the judge, “it was clear that there was no moment when the accused persons gathered in a room to plan the scheme to demolish the structure,” The Hindu reports.

Failure to Authenticate Reports and Articles

The newspaper reports and magazine articles relating to meetings and press conferences, which the CBI sought to submit as proof of statements by the accused about their conspiracy, could not in themselves be enough.

Newspaper reports in themselves count as hearsay evidence, to prove them the court would ideally have needed to hear from the reporters and editors who filed those reports, or see some other corroborative evidence.

However, as the lead investigating officer M Narayanan admitted, the police never undertook the process used to authenticate the reports. Typed copies of articles were submitted without the date of publication, or the bylines of the authors, which meant they were of no value.

Inadequacy of Audio/Video ‘Proof’

Despite the photos, audio and video provided to the court, steps for authentication don’t appear to have been taken. Negatives of of the photographs weren’t submitted, audio tapes weren’t co-related to voice samples of the accused, and when it came to video cassettes of alleged speeches by them, the related witnesses accepted they had been edited.

None of these authentication measures were taken despite the huge lapse of time.

