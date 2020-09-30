Babri Acquittal: Do Our Courts Really ‘Care’ About Indian Muslims?

(This is Part-I of a series of commentary on the Babri demolition verdict of 30 September 2020. The Quint has invited experts to weigh in on the matter. Part-II can be accessed here.)

Whether it was a good film or not, it is apt to recall, even if for a moment, the 2011 Bollywood biographical thriller No One Killed Jessica.

The 30 September 2020 verdict by the Special CBI Judge, Surendra Kumar Yadav, in the Babri demolition case, is a replay of the title. But unlike the real life events on which the film was made (unrelated to our subject here), there will no pushback from civil society on this occasion.

This day marks the closure of the Babri Masjid demolition case, and along with it, much more.

In November 2019, while delivering the final judgment in the Ayodhya civil case, the Supreme Court termed the “destruction of the (Babri) mosque and the obliteration of the Islamic structure” an “egregious violation of the rule of law”. It had even noted that this violation of law had taken place “in breach of the order of status quo and an assurance to this Court”.

Justice Yadav’s Contention – That The Demolition Was ‘Unplanned’ – Merits Scrutiny

On a previous occasion in 2010 in connection with another Ayodhya matter, two apex court judges, Justices PC Ghose and RF Nariman, termed the demolition a “crime which shook the secular fabric of India”. Even Justice Manmohan Singh Liberhan, in his voluminous report, had unambiguously written that it “cannot be assumed even for a moment that Vajpyee, Advani and Joshi did not know of the designs of the ‘Sangh Parivar’”.

Paradoxically, the CBI court stated that the demolition was a “spontaneous” act. It might as well have chosen the phrase used by the proponents of the Ram Janmabhoomi, to describe the forcible installation of the idol inside the Babri Masjid in December 1949: “divine intervention”.

If the Supreme Court – its opinion is certainly weightier – considered the crime as being grievous, why then has no one been convicted of the charges?

Justice Yadav listed several reasons, foremost among them being his contention that the demolition was “unplanned”.

Other reasons cited include two that will not do – the already feeble reputation of India's premier investigative agency, the CBI – any good. Justice Yadav cited “insufficient evidence” and “inability to ascertain authenticity of the audio and video footage” provided by the agency.

And this, after twenty-seven years since the crime was committed.

It merely suggests that from the very beginning, no government was intent on securing a conviction.

From the onset, the cases were filed without a plan, and pursed with little interest. The case was shifted from one city to another; from Lalitpur to Raebareli, and then finally Lucknow, but on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Justice Yadav’s contention – that the demolition was ‘unplanned’ – merits scrutiny. Was the intention to demolish the mosque ‘unknown’?

Indeed – Was The Intention To Demolish Babri Masjid ‘Unknown’?

In the days after the demolition, there were umpteen media reports by correspondents backed by photographers on the field, who provided exhaustive accounts of how the demolition was rehearsed by activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, fancifully called kar sevaks.

The reports detailed last minute meetings in various locations in the temple-town and that these were attended by several of the accused, some now deceased as well as the living.

Furthermore, during his public speeches delivered in the course of the yatra from Varanasi to Ayodhya to drum up support for the event in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992, Advani emphatically stated before a raucous audience that the programme “would be performed with bricks and shovels and not by merely singing devotional songs”.

It is also pertinent to ask the accused to explain photographs depicting gleeful faces of several leaders while the mosque was being demolished. Similarly, how many were seen shouting the provocative slogan “Ek dhakko aur do, Babri Masjid tod do.” (Give another push, smash the Babri masjid).

Furthermore, it is worth recalling the primary plea of the Sangh Parivar when it became a party to the dispute before emerging as the lead pleader on behalf of the plaintiff, Ram Lalla Virajman, the idol of the child god Ram.

