Babos, Hlavackova claim doubles title at WTA finals

Singapore, Oct 29 (IANS) Czech tennis player Andrea Hlavackova and Hungarian Timea Babos on Sunday won the doubles title at the WTA Finals Singapore, beating Dutch player Kiki Bertens and Swede Johanna Larsson.

Third-seeded Babos and Hlavackova defeated their opponents 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 in an hour and 30 minutes, reports Efe.

"I can't believe we pulled this match through. They played so well!" Hlavackova said after the match.

"We were not playing as great as before and were a bit nervous. We were just more brave in the end," the Czech champion added.

"We were so much more powerful and aggressive. I really believe big champions have to do this," Babos said.

With the trophy, Babos and Hlavackova finished a season, in which they also claimed titles in Rabat, Quebec, Tashkent and Moscow.

