Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021 Open, Here's How to Apply
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exam for admissions to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Interested candidates can apply at apply bbauet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
The registration process began on August 14 and will remain open till September 6. The fee payment window will remain open till September 7. The date of the entrance exam, however, is yet to be announced. Candidates appearing in the final exams can also apply.
The exam will be an objective-type exam comprising of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There are 40 postgraduate, 15 undergraduate, one five-year integrated programme, one diploma course offered through the entrance test.
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Login using details
Step 4: Fill form, upload documents
Step 5: Pay fee
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: Fee
Students will have to pay Rs 1000 as fee for females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD candidates and transgender the fee will be Rs 500.
