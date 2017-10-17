Babar Azam and Shadab Khan Shine as Pakistan Take 2-0 Lead Against Sri Lanka

Batting first Pakistan managed to post a decent total after being 101/6 at one stage. Babar and Shadab added the 109-run stand for the seventh wicket and helped Pakistan go past the 200-run mark.

New Delhi: Youngsters Babar Azam and Shadab Khan dished out impressive performances as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Abu Dhabi. Chasing a paltry target of 220 runs, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 187 despite unbeaten 112 by captain Upul Tharanga.

During the stand, Babar scored his second consecutive century while Shadab registered career-best 52 as he remained unbeaten.

Sri Lanka’s response got off to a poor start as the visitors lost two wickets inside 11 overs. Pakistan bowlers then kept things tight as Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After a well compiled half-century, Shadab was productive with the ball as well and picked three wickets.

Sri Lanka did fightback through Tharanga and Jeffrey Vandersay’s (22) 76-run stand for the eighth wickets but all in vain as Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 187.