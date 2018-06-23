Baba Ramdev performs yoga in London

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday performed Yoga in London's Olympia West Hall. Scores of followers and various other foreigners joined him in the act. During a conversation with ANI, he said, "If the western countries have given the world knowledge about science and technology, the rishis of India have introduced yoga. The basic philosophy of yoga is oneness, co-existence, brotherhood and harmony and happiness. According to me, with all the kind of stress, depression and violence that has conquered the world the solution to that can be simple. Yoga.""If you adopt the practice of Yoga, you can eradicate diseases and bad thoughts. Your life will be better," he added.