Baba Ramdev organises 7-day Yoga camp for ITBP personnel

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev organised a seven day Yoga camp for the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), where he will teach them various yogic postures so that they can become more efficient while performing their duties. While talking to ANI, Ramdev stated that yoga is important for a person who lives away from family, in unfavorable circumstances. When asked about the India-China stand-off, Ramdev said that India is a powerful nation and China cannot no more show their eyes to India.