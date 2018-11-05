Baba Ramdev inaugurates Patanjali's apparel store in Delhi

Yoga Guru Ramdev launched 'Patanjali Paridhan' - a store with a range of apparels and accessories - in the national capital today. The showroom, with more than 3000 varieties of men's, women's and kids' wear, opened at Netaji Subhash Place on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The new range has been inaugurated under three brands: 'Livefit', 'Aastha' and 'Sanskar'. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and wrestler Sushil Kumar graced the inauguration. The aim is to make people switch to 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) goods manufactured by Patanjali.