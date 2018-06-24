Baba Ramdev conducts Yoga session in UK's Coventry

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev conducted Yoga session in United Kingdom's Coventry on Sunday. The session was organised by Consulate General of India in Birmingham. Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Birmingham also participated in the session with Babab Ramdev. Over 2000 yoga enthusiasts from different age groups participated in the session to practice Yoga with Baba Ramdev. Baba Ramdev is on his trip to United Kingdom, which began on 4th International Day of Yoga. He is holding Yoga sessions in different parts of United Kingdom during his tour to impart his teachings.