Baba Ramdev begins 7-day Yoga camp for ITBP personnel in Noida

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has begun his yoga session with the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) in a seven-day-long Training of Trainers (TOT) yoga camp in Greater Noida on Saturday. The camp is organised at 39 Noida's Battalion campus. Presently, the ITBPF is deployed on the border guarding duties from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Arunachal Pradesh's Jachep La. The ITBPF was raised on October 24, 1962 and is a specialized mountain force which has professionally trained mountaineers and skiers.