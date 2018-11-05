Baba Ramdev announces 25% discount on Patanjali Paridhan products till Bhai Dooj

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev launched 'Patanjali Paridhan' in the national capital on Monday. Briefing about the variety of products, he said that Patanjali is presenting apparels, shoes, accessories and home wears under brands of 'Livefit', 'Aastha' and 'Sanskar.' He also announced 25 percent discount on all products from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and wrestler Sushil Kumar graced the inauguration. The aim is to make people switch to 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) goods manufactured by Patanjali.