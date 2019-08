India has a great history of Sufism that evolved around 1000 years ago. A number of Sufi saints from across the world, got settled in India and spread the message of peace and harmony. Baba Barchi Bahadur, a Muslim saint whose Dargah is situated in the Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh was one among them. Visited by the people from different faiths, today this dargah has become an epitome of communal harmony.