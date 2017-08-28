'Baba', aide held in Delhi for duping people

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A "baba" and his female aide have been arrested here for duping people of large amounts of money by promising to get them government jobs, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said that the baba, identified as Shiva, and his aide Kankna were arrested from south Delhi on Sunday.

He said Shiva, a resident of East of Kailash area of south Delhi, was out on bail and had been earlier involved in a sex racket.

During interrogation, Shiva admitted to the crime and said that after coming out on bail, he was arranging money to contest his case by cheating innocent and unemployed youth with the help of Kankna, police said.

The investigation was taken up after a woman complained of Shiva cheating her of Rs 30 lakh on promises to get government jobs to the her, her sister and brother.

Police said that Shiva's arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice.

Police also recovered fake letterheads, appointment letters of Assam Rifles, Public Works Department (PWD), Indian Railways, Indian Air Force, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), among other articles.

Baaniya told IANS that as of now, it seems that only the two were involved in the case.

