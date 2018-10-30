'Baazaar' was a risk that paid off well: Saif

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan says doing "Baazaar" was a big risk, and he is glad that it paid off well.

In "Baazaar", Saif portrays role of a small town boy who becomes the wolf of the stock trading market, is known for his business acumen and understands "only maths".

"My role in 'Baazaar' was challenging for many reasons. Apart from exploring a subject centered around the stock market, which hasn't been done before, my character was also very layered with shades of grey," Saif said in a statement to IANS.

"It was a risk and I'm glad it paid off," he added.

"Baazaar", a film on stocks, money and crime, also stars Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte.

The Gauravv K. Chawla directorial is being appreciated for tackling a different subject in a relatable manner.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted: "'Baazaar' witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Mumbai circuit is dominating its business... Weekdays are extremely crucial... Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total... Friday Rs. 3.07 crore, Saturday Rs. 4.10 crore, Sunday Rs. 4.76 crore. Total: Rs 1.93 crore (India business)."

--IANS

