'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati all set to debut in India's first bilingual fiction series 'Social'

The world of web-series in India is expanding with each passing day and our B-Town celebrities are too venturing into it. Now, the craze of web series has swayed'Baahubali' fame Rana Daggubati, who is all set to make his debut in India's first bilingual fiction digital-series titled 'Social'. Daggubati will be seen playing the titular role in the web series that aims to spark organic conversations and inspire a dialogue among millennials on the pros and cons of social media. Apart from Rana, young actors Naveen Kasturia and Canadian actress Priya Banerjee will be seen in pivotal roles. Directed by Shashi Sudigala,'Social' is a story about four diverse individuals who come together to solve the mystery of a missing girl. The series is slated to be launched in the second week of September.