B-Town wishes 'love', 'happiness' on Lohri, Pongal

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) As the festive fervour has set in with festivals like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hema Malini wished love and happiness to their fans on the occasion.

On January 13, Lohri is widely celebrated in northern states, Pongal in the southern region and Bihu in the east. The diverse festivals mark the beginning of India's harvest season.

Here's what the celebrities wrote on Twitter:

Amitabh Bachchan: Happy Lohri, Pongal, Bihu and Makar Sankranti.

Akshay Kumar: May this Lohri bring lots of love, laughter and joy in your home.

Hema Malini: Wish you all a Happy Lohri and a Happy Bhog.

Anupam Kher: Wishing you all a Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Love, peace and happiness always.

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy Lohri to all of you

Emraan Hashmi: A day of many festivals. Wishing you all a Happy Lohri, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttrayan and Bihu.

Pankaj Tripathi: Wish you all happiness and prosperity. Wish you all happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Uttrayan!

Kapil Sharma: Wish you all a very happy Lohri.. khayo piyo aish karo mittro, dil par kise da dukhayo na. Love you all.

Kajal Aggarwal: Wishing you all a very Happy Lohri. May the warmth of this festival fill your home and heart with eternal joy.

Nila Madhab Panda: Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri. May peace, happiness and prosperity grace your lives.

Hansika: Wishing you all Happy Lohri. Happy Makar Sankranti. Happy Pongal. Love, peace and happiness always.

