B-Town spreads sibling love on Raksha Bandhan

A large number of Hindu devotees thronged temples across India to offer their prayers on the last Monday of the holy Shravan or Sawan month today. Be it Ludhiana, Varanasi or national capital New Delhi, people from all walks of life thronged temples to make their offerings to Lord Shiva. All Mondays which fall during this month are considered auspicious for fasting. Some devotees observe fasting for sixteen Mondays. A number of devotees were seen queuing up outside the 'Kashi Vishwanath Temple' in Varanasi to offer their prayers. According to the Hindu calendar, 12 Shivratris are celebrated throughout the year. 'Mahashivratri' and 'Sawan Shivratri' hold the most significance for devotees of Lord Shiva.