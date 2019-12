While speaking to media in Mumbai on December 07 about the Telangana woman rape and murder case which took place near Hyderabad on November 27, Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma said, "I think that rape is a very heinous crime." "There should be a capital punishment and stronger laws to curb it because India is becoming a place where rapes are happening in every state, city. There needs to be some check on that," he added.