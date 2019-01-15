B-Town salutes Indian soldiers on 71st Army Day

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 71st Army Day on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity paid tribute to the Indian soldiers for their bravery.

The Army Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when Field Marshal M. Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949.

So, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to praise the "real heroes" of the nation.

Anupam thanked the army for always protecting the Indian flag and "sacrificing lives for civilians."

"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Wishing the amazing Indian Army a very happy 71st Army Day, Jai Hind."

Remembering her freedom fighter grandfather on Army Day, actress Richa Chadha wrote: "It's Indian Army Day. This is my Nanaji. Lt Col Dharamveer Prasad. He was a freedom fighter and then a surgeon in the Indian army post independence.

"He fought all wars till 1971 and even took a bullet in the leg in one. I miss him, he passed away in 2007. In these times of global jingoism, I miss his quiet dignity, his peaceful strength and his commitment to the cause of humanity."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput also marked the day by posting a motivating video on Instagram where he can be seen taking training from commandos.

He also urged people to "spend at least one day, every six months with Indian Armed Forces and try to learn from the mindset of the Heroes and serve them with due respect in any way possible."

Here's what others wrote:

Anushka Sharma: There is nothing but gratitude to the men and women in uniform, the veterans and their families who have kept our nation safe and have put the country before themselves. Jai Hind.

Sanjay Dutt: Playing a soldier is tough and being one is even tougher! On this Army Day, my tribute to the Indian Army jawans for their selfless sacrifice and service.I salute you all with respect and gratitude.

Sunny Deol: Salute to all the men and women who do so much for us.

Anil Kapoor: Wishing all the men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives for our nation and it's safety a very happy Army Day. Saluting the real heroes of India.

Arjun Kapoor: My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families.No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us.

Randeep Hooda: We sleep peacefully because there is someone staying awake guarding our peace...to the nameless soldier guarding our sovereignty, to the many who laid down their lives for our freedom.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: We are safe as they are awake. A big salute and gratitude to the brave men & women of the Indian Army for their innumerable sacrifices, valour and dedication! Jai Hind.

Preity Zinta: A Salute to our real life Superheroes and a heartfelt thank you to martyrs, soldiers, veterans and their families for their bravery, valour, courage and countless Sacrifices.

Paresh Rawal: We are because of you.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg