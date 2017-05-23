B-Town reacts to explosions at Ariana's concert

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The whole world is mourning over the deaths of 22 innocent people who lost their lives in explosions during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Bollywood celebrities also took to their Twitter handles condemning the attack and expressing their thoughts and prayers for

the people of Manchester.

Here are some of the tweets from Bollywood celebs:

Shah Rukh Khan felt really sad to start his day with such sad news and wrote, "Extremely sad to start days when innocent lives are lost. Prayers for the deceased & strength to the families of the Manchester

victims."

The 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra also expressed his thoughts by saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world."

Director Karan Johar also shared his thoughts on the Manchester attack and wrote, "More

Helpless and sad at what's happening... prayers and strength to all the families and loved ones of the lost lives in the Manchester attack."

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Cannes felt really angry and heartbroken by this incident and wrote, "I'm so angry and heartbroken at the state of the world. My thoughts and prayers with the victims and families in Manchester."

The 'Half Girlfriend' star Shraddha Kapoor took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "Shocking & so so heartbreaking ... killing innocent teenagers & people!!! Prayers for the Manchester arena attack souls."

Actor Varun Dhawan also condemned this attack and wrote, "Just woke up to news about the #Manchester attack. Absolutely heart breaking. This is an attack on humanity."

At least 22 people were killed and 59 others injured in a suspected terror attack that took place at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Confirming the details of the attack, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins said the investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the deadly attack is underway, until which the attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Greater Manchester Police while condemning the attack urged citizens to be alert at all times, adding that the area around Manchester Arena must be avoided.

Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)