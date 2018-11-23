B-Town celebs pray for peace, love on Gurpurab

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) On the occasion of Gurpurab -- the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev -- Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi and Madhur Bhandarkar, on Friday sent out wishes for peace, positivity and happiness to their friends and fans.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Guru Nanak Devji. Birth anniversary. Greetings and love and happiness.

Karan Johar: Happy Gurpurab to all... Love and light always.

Nimrat Kaur: May love, respect for each other, His blessings and prosperity be upon us all. Gurpurab deeyaan lakh lakh vadaayeeaan (good wishes for Gurpurab to all). Happy Gurpurab all.

Madhur: May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Devji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Aanand L Rai: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Heartiest wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab.

Ashoke Pandit: May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy, happiness and prosperity in our lives.

Ali Fazal: Happy Guru Nanak birthday.

Rakul Preet Singh: Gurupurab diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan (good wishes for Gurpurab to all)! Happy Gurpurab to all of you stay blessed, spread smiles, be human !

Anubhav Sinha: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti India. There is so much to learn from what he created. Gurpurab.

