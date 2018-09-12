B-town celebs attend special screening of 'Love Sonia'

The special screening of the upcoming film 'Love Sonia' in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Stars like Tisca Chopra, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Freida Pinto, Swara Bhasker and Harshvardhan Kapoor were among the attendees. Helmed by Tabrez Noorani, the film has already been screened at various international film galas. It was the opening film at the Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and was honored with the Best Indie Film award. Shot in India, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles, 'Love Sonia' is a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from sex trade. The film is scheduled to release in India on September 14.