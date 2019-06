Bollywood celebrities attended special screening of 'Kaafir' in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Dia Mirza will make her debut to web series platform through this show. B-town actors Boman Irani, Diana Penty, Shikha Talsania and Sophie Choudry were seen during the event. Directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer, 'Kaafir' follows the story of a Pakistani woman and her daughter who crossed over to India and became prisoner.