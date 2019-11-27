B-town celebs attend special screening of 'Hotel Mumbai'

Bollywood celebs attended special screening of film 'Hotel Mumbai' in the 'city of dreams'. Actor Raveena Tandon attended the screening. She wore a lavender colored dress. Looking dapper, Vivek Oberoi also marked his presence in the event. Star personalities VJ Bani and Sayani Gupta looked beautiful in the event. Chef Hemant Oberoi, who saved several lives during 26/11 attacks was also present. 'Hotel Mumbai' is based on the terror attacks of 26/11 and how the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India was infiltrated by armed gunmen, who killed guests and employees as part of a series of attacks that took place around Mumbai.