Bollywood celebrities arrived to attend the screening of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film, 'India's Most Wanted'. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Ishaan Khatter attended the screening. Actor Anil Kapoor was also present to support his nephew. Rajkummar Rao arrived with girlfriend Patralekhaa. The film will hit the theatres on May 24.